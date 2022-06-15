JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.31

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.46. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 67,508 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.16.
In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,323,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 20,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.