JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.31

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.46. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 67,508 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.16.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,323,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 20,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

