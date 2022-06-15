Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

