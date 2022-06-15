Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

