JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22. 32 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JIDA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

