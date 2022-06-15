JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.95 and last traded at $70.09. Approximately 1,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

