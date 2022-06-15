JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,417 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

