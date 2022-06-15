K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) fell 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.75. 1,910,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 782,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

Several brokerages have commented on KNT. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.5505889 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

