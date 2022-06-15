Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $4.37. Kamada shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 24,150 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

