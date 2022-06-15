Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 186,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,234,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.
Kavango Resources Company Profile (LON:KAV)
