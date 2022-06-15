KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 437 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,304,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.06. 6,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

