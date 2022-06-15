KB Financial Partners LLC Has $564,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,737. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

