Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. 7,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.01.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

