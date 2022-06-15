Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.66 and last traded at C$49.71. Approximately 2,985,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,275,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

