Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 25.70 and last traded at 25.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHODF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($31.25) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €28.20 ($29.38) to €28.00 ($29.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

