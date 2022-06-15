Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Reaches $487.69 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $57.58 or 0.00256122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $487.69 million and approximately $125.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

