Lambda Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $549,746.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lambda

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

