LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

