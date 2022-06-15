Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.06. 1,236,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

