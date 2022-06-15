Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.06. 1,236,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.