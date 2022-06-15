Lisk Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $136.24 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021737 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

