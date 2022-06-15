Litecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $50.16 or 0.00223797 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022337 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,513,144 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

