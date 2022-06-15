LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.95. 7,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.