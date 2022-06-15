Lumbard & Kellner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Cyxtera Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 514,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 114,429 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYXT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 13,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,338. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

