Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 1,548 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 157,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,825. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

