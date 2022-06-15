Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 5,541 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF makes up 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 1.26% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after buying an additional 226,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 184,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIDO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

