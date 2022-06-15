Lumbard & Kellner LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.33. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138. The firm has a market cap of $605.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $270.50 and a one year high of $432.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average of $356.02.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

