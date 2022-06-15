LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 359,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,176,133. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

