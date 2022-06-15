LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $826,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,259. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27.

