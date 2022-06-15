Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.
Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)
Recommended Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.