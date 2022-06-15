Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

