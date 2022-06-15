mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in May

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MECVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

