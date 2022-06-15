MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 16.6% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $61,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $44.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,158. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,045.50.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

