Metatron Capital SICAV plc Invests $1.01 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Nasdaq accounts for about 1.0% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

