Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.33) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.42) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.85) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.52) price target on Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of B4B3 stock traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.90 ($8.23). 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.22. The company has a market cap of $23.51 million and a P/E ratio of -25.40. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a 12 month high of €12.30 ($12.81).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

