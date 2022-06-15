Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,439,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 25,091,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,516.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

MYBUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 13,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

