Miura Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Rivian Automotive makes up 0.2% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.41.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at 27.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 31.34 and its 200 day moving average is 58.56. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.