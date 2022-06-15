Miura Global Management LLC Has $18.32 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Miura Global Management LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 3.0% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.60.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.86 and its 200 day moving average is $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.