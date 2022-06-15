Miura Global Management LLC Makes New $23.45 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,452,000. General Motors makes up about 3.8% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.