Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.20. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,280 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

