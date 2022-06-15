Monolith Advisors Acquires New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Anthem by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $460.40 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

