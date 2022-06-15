Monolith Advisors Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,156,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.