Monolith Advisors Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,331 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

