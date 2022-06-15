MoonTools One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,255.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (MOONS) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, MoonTools has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008283 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $47,067.20 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

