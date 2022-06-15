MotaCoin (MOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $725.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $115,052.25 and $725.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 55,181,855 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

