MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPYGet Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74. 1,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3412 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.