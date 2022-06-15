MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading 0.4% Higher

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74. 1,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Get MTR alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3412 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.