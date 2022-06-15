Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,661. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.69. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

