NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. OTR Global downgraded NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.11.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. NetApp has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

