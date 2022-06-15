New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSE:EDU traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,985,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,761. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

