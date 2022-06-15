NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 13,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $26,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.46. 101,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.15 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

