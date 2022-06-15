NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.80. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 7,968 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
