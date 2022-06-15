NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.80. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 7,968 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

