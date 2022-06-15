Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $64,595.60 and $1,046.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,417.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00112617 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,142 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

