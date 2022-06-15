Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. 1,417,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,459. The company has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

