Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,599. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

